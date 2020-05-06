Girls on the Run hosts virtual 5K

Some local elementary school girls are pushing one another to run three miles, but none of them will do so with each other in person.

The nonprofit program called Girls on the Run is where girls learn all semester about empowerment.

Leaders made videos about nutrition, inner beauty and leadership since they can't meet in person for the time being.

The girls go on runs under their parents' guidance. They're training for a 5K happening this month, but now it's going virtual.

Something that should be hard for those girls is no challenge for Madison Davis. The fourth grader at Hardin Valley Elementary said she has a positive attitude.

This will be her fourth race with the program, but her first without her teammates.

"If you think about somebody, it makes you feel good. And you think about what that person says through that whole month and that makes people feel good in theirselves and that makes them push themselves harder to be the best they can be," said Davis.

"I want to stay positive about this. And I want to see the opportunity in it and so that’s kind of the view I’m choosing to take on it," explained Shannon McCall, Girls on the Run, Greater Knoxville Executive Director, "I’m excited now that we are still getting to go through the lessons virtually and we are still getting to do a virtual 5K."

That virtual 5k will be on May 16.

One hundred and fifty girls have been a part of the program in he greater Knoxville region this semester.

