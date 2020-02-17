Giving random acts of kindness across Knoxville

Did you do something kind on February 17?

Monday, Feb. 17, is National Random Acts of Kindness day where people are doing acts of service for others.

WVLT crews handed out cookies to the U.S. Post Office on Weisgarber Road, the Knoxville Fire Department Station 18, and the Love Kitchen.

WVLT donated sandwiches to community members at Tyson and Northshore parks and at a bus stop.

If you didn't do anything, you can always pay it forward any day of the year.

