Glenn Jacobs releases biography titled "Mayor Kane"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a biography of his life titled, "Mayor Kane: My Life in Politics."

According to the book's description, "Even in his heyday in wrestling, Jacobs was inspired to pursue politics by popular libertarian figures such as former Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul, Republican Senator Rand Paul, Fox News' Judge Andrew Napolitano and others, and that led him to fulfill his own political ambitions."

The book is available to purchase online for $28. click here to learn more.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.