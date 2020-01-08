Glenn Jacobs to appear on 'Broken Skull Sessions' with Steve Austin

Mayor Glenn Jacobs is releasing a memoir to give readers a look at how the wrestler became a politician. /: (MGN)
Posted:

(WVLT) -- Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is set to appear on WWE's "Broken Skull Sessions" with Stone Cold Steve Austin soon.

According to a post by WWE on Facebook, Knox County's mayor will appear on the show on January 12.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

 