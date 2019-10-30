Glitter-filled poop? Zoo Knoxville hopes it means more giraffe babies

Zoo Knoxville keeper Amber Howard said she embarks on a strange daily treasure hunt in the giraffe exhibit, searching for glitter filled fecal matter dropped by resident female giraffe, Lucy.

Howard told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara that the unusual effort is part of a hormone study intended to identify the timing of Lucy's typically erratic cycles.

If keepers can pinpoint a pattern for when she's most likely to become pregnant, they'll have a better chance of welcoming a new giraffe baby to Zoo Knoxville.

"We have our fingers crossed for more babies," Howard said with a twinkle of excitement in her eyes.

Lucy is fed glitter filled bananas so that her keepers know which manure belongs to her and which manure should be tested.

The same process was used on the zoo's female tiger.

The process plays an important role in global conservation efforts. Howard said giraffes are facing a silent extinction because many are unaware that they're considered critically endangered.

"They're numbers have decreased 40 percent in the last four decades. We lose more giraffe daily than we do elephants and people don't realize that because elephants are such icons, and so are rhinos," Howard explained.

That's why the arrival of Bea, the first giraffe born at Zoo Knoxville in 17 years, was so important. "That's not just a big deal for the captive population that's a big deal for the entire species," said Howard.

As of October 30, 2019, Bea had grown to stand 7'10'' tall and weighed in at 439 pounds. Keepers said she was fascinated with puzzle feeders, which require her to works for treats.

Zoo Knoxville is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and works with other zoos on a collaborative Species Survival Plan to ensure the survival of certain species. Twenty five cents from every ticket sold to Zoo Knoxville is donated to global conservation efforts.