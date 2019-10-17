Global girls basketball championship coming to Knoxville

On Thursday, Oct. 16, the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame (WBHOF) announced a global girls championship is coming to Knoxville.

According to a release from WBHOF, "The Jump Off" will launch in May 2020 and is an international women's basketball event that will host teams from fifth through tenth grade competing across eight different regional brackets.

"We are thrilled to share the values and mission of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame with the next generation of promising athletes," Hall of Fame President Dana Hart shared. "This women's basketball event, spanning multiple grades around the globe will feature tomorrow's basketball stars and leaders."

The release said the eight regions are New England, Northeast, West, Gulf, Midwest, Tennessee Valley, Texas and International.

Teams that qualify for the championship will take part in a national media day, the Parade of Teams at the Opening Night Celebration, breakout sessions with Hall of Famers and will receive tickets to the 2020 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Kate McGuinness, a former partner at All American Games, directs the event.

"This national showcase event will bring the world's top youth teams together like no other. This is a standout tournament showcasing the rich spectrum of women's basketball, where this game began and where it is going. It will serve as a cornerstone property for women's basketball in America. We are beyond proud to be a part of The Jump Off," McGuinness stated.

The release said criteria for selection will include 2019 record, level of competition, top prospects, strength of club and retention of top athletes.

For more information on the championship, go here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.