Global markets volatile after historic dive on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Share prices are volatile after a brutal sell-off that gave the U.S. stock market its worst loss in more than three decades.

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow talks on Monday at Washington, D.C. about offering money to help airlines that have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: CNN)

This comes after retail sales fall 0.5% in February, according to Tuesday’s report, indicating weakness before the virus hit with force.

Markets in Europe lost early gains and were trading lower on Tuesday. Asian markets largely closed higher earlier.

Futures are pointing to gains on Wall Street, though they have wavered between gains and losses ahead of the market open.

Monday’s 12% drop for the S&P 500 came as voices from Wall Street to the White House said the coronavirus may be dragging the economy into a recession.

Huge swaths of many economies are coming close to a standstill as businesses and travel shut down.

Governments and central banks are scrambling to find ways to keep businesses from going bankrupt as the virus outbreak grinds the world economy to a halt.

A day after Wall Street endured its worst daily drop since the crash of 1987, markets were somewhat more stable in European trading hours.

But volatility is huge as investors try to understand what will happen to the economy as business and travel is put on lockdown around the world.

France is pledging $50 billion in aid for small businesses hurt by the spreading virus.

Volkswagen will close most of its plants for two weeks.

