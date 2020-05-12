Global sock company making cloth masks for Tennesseans

A company that usually produces socks has changed its course during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renfro Corporation, a global sock manufacturer, in Cleveland, Tenn., is now producing face masks.

“Of those 5 million that were ordered from the state, we’ve delivered over a million of them already, and we’ll be continuing over the next few weeks here until we reach that 5 million," said Stan Jewell with Renfro.

Their knit masks include a nose and a mouth pocket to keep it from getting wet, and also ties, instead of ear loops.

Tennesseans can get the free face masks at their local health department.

The company is set to produce a million masks a week at the Cleveland location and another in Alabama.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.

