"Go Tennessee:" President Trumps signs Vols hat for Congressman Burchett

Video captured the moment President Donald Trump said "Go Tennessee" and signed a Vols hat at the request of Congressman Tim Burchett.

Burchett can be heard telling President Trump the hat needed his signature for charity.

Tim Burchett served as Knox County Mayor from 2010 until he was elected to the U.S House of representatives in 2018.

Since then he's become known for saying "Thank y'all for sending me here" in video clips posted to Twitter with updates for his constituents.

Burchett confirmed the interaction with Trump in a Tweet Tuesday evening after the State of the Union Address.

