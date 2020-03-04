GoFundMe for family killed in tornado reaches nearly $30k

A GoFundMe for a couple and their child killed after a tornado hit Putnam County, Tennessee exceeded its goal of $10,000 within hours of the fundraiser going live.

At least 24 people were killed after tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee on March 3, a majority of the fatalities were in Putnam County.

Josh, Erin and Sawyer Kimberlin died after the tornadoes. The young family lived in Cookeville, according to a family member, and they were church members at the Church of Christ at Colonial Heights.

The church set up a GoFundMe on March 4, and within four hours it had exceeded its goal of $10,000 and raised nearly $30,000.

The proceeds were set to go to parents of Josh Kimberlin and the parents of Erin Kimberlin (formerly Pitts). After the goal was met, the organizer said they were planning on talking with the families if the fund exceeds funeral expenses about doing something else with the money.

