GoFundMe for family of Breonna Taylor reaches over $5 million in donations

The GoFundMe page created for the family of Breonna Taylor has reached more than $5 million in donations.

Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment on March 13, when Louisville police officers attempted to serve a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation.

Taylor's aunt created the page on June 3. More than 180,000 people have made a donation since the page's creation.

The page says donations will go to support the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor’s death, and to support Breonna’s mother and sister who have missed out on work and sleep since her death.

