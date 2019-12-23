Gold bar donated to Salvation Army Red Kettle turned out to be fake

A gold bar that was recently donated to a Kentucky Salvation Army Red Kettle turned out to be 'fool's gold.'

The Salvation Army said the gold bar was taken to be analyzed for monetary value and was discovered to be fake, WAVE reported.

Major Roy Williams, area commander, said he was disappointed at the discovery.

“After all, this campaign is about the people we serve, thousands each year who depend on hot meals, safe shelter and a chance to regain their hope and dignity when they no longer have it.” Williams said. "But we have one more day left to ring the bells and will continue to meet the needs of those who come through our doors now and into the coming New Year.”

The Louisville Red Kettle campaign was around $25,000 short of their goal, and are hoping for a strong Monday and Tuesday to finish out their season.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.