Missing Bell County man found safe, Golden Alert cancelled

Officials with the Bell County Sheriffs Department cancelled a Golden Alert after James Jackson, 80 was found safe.

In a Facebook post from the department, they said Jackson was last seen leaving his family's home just across the Tennessee line on Highway 190 around 3 on Monday afternoon. He is also in the beginning stages of dementia.

He was driving a white Pontiac Grand Am with a Kentucky license plate reading "951JFS".

Officers said he likes to travel from Frakes to Highway 92, then to Highway 25E, and across Fonde Mountain.

If you have seen him or have any information on where he could be, please call 911 or Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

