KSP issues Golden Alert for missing Kentucky teen

Kentucky State Police Post 11 is asking for your help in locating a missing 18-year-old, Erica L. Ritchie.

She was last seen in London, Ky. at her residence on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2:30 a.m.

"Ritchie is described as a white female 5’6’’ tall, roughly 200 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, with blue jeans, brown boots and a maroon jacket," KSPsaid.

Anyone with information is urged to call 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.