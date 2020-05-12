Golden Corral adapts to new guidelines to continue serving all you can eat

Could the coronavirus be the end of the buffet? Some already announcing their closure indefinitely across the country. Here in East Tennessee, some buffets are already back open.

Golden Corral’s steaming hot buffet in Sevierville is changing the way they normally operate.

"We always knew we would be back," Marketing Director Amanda Barnes said. "We just didn’t know how. We didn’t know what the guidelines would be. We didn’t know when, but here we are".

Current state and CDC guidelines forbid self serve buffets inside restaurants.

Golden Corral still has a full all you can eat buffet, but staff is now serving food along the buffet, instead of customers serving themselves.

Barnes said it's the best way to keep customers happy and safe.

"They are coming in with open arms," Barnes said. "We’ve had very few that have had a little bit of a learning curve trying to learn it, and learn where to start the buffet and get their stuff set up. Overall we’ve had a great response."

The Golden Corral in Pigeon Forge is expected to open this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.