Golf tournament raises money for Sevier County

The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association raised money Thursday for several charities in Sevier County.

The 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament was held at the Sevierville Golf Club with a title sponsor of S&D Coffee & Tea. Money raised will help provide scholarships to local high school students, medical care for people with out insurance, the Boys and Girls club and the Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.

"Helping kids at the boys and girls club, helping out with the people that are uninsured in Sevier County. It's a significant help to the workforce of Sevier County and the people that are the heartbeat of the community and the tourist industry," said Eric Bradley with the Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association

Thousands of dollars was raised by today's golf tourney for several very worthy causes. Organizers are still adding up the money collected.

