A Good Samaritan rescued abandoned puppies in Cocke County and turned them over to the animal shelter.

Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County said the person found the puppies in a box beside Orchard View Road.

The dark brown one, named Rocky, has not been adopted and is looking for a home.

Call 423-532-8475 if you would like to give him a forever home.

