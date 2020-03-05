Dandridge man saves 96-year-old neighbor from house fire

A Dandridge man put out a fire at the neighbor's house minutes before the fire department responded.

Joey Hall was painting his father-in-law's boat dock on Saturday afternoon when a fire broke out at the neighbor's house across the street.

The fire was ignited on the front porch of Al Rozea's Dandridge home around 2 p.m. Saturday.

"You turned the corner ad you could see that the logs where burning, it looks a lot worse where the plywood is covering, but you could see flames coming up," said Hall.

Hall extinguished the flames with a water hose in the front yard and safely evacuated a 96-year-old man inside the home.

"It wasn't any heroic deeds or anything like that. It was just come over here, put a fire out and go back to work, you know, it wasn't nothing," said Hall.

Hall was able to stop the spreading of the flames until fire crews were able to arrive and finish the job. Dandridge, White Pine and Chesnut Hill Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the incident.

The house sustained minor damages to the front porch and room of the house.

