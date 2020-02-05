Goodbye Hollywood, hello Knoxville

Knoxville has been said to bring the lights, camera and action.

Filmmakers like Keith McDaniel can't seem to stay away.

"I'm working on documentary number 14,15, and 16 right now, about the history on East Tennessee," McDaniel said.

McDaniel eats and breathes films. He teaches film at Carson-Newman University, produces and founded the Knoxville Film Festival.

"Arts is a vital part of our community, our culture and it's a vital part of who we are as people," McDaniel said.

He said Knoxville is the place to be to capture the perfect scene.

MovieMmaker Magazine listed Knoxville as one of the best places for filmmakers to live and work.

Curt Willis with Visit Knoxville said it's no secret why the Scruffy City is taking center stage for the second year in a row.

"We can look like a lot of different places, we can look like a bigger city, a bigger town. We have beautiful lakes and forests, we've implemented an east permit process, it's free and quick," McDaniel said.

When he's not working on his own projects, Willis said he is recruiting filmmakers.

He said it helps to have networks like Discovery in our backyard, but the city has so much more to offer. According to McDaniel, Knoxville is the only major city in the state to have a 30 percent tax credit, which means producers get paid for filming in the city.

"It's fun. It's a lot of fun, it's great for Knoxville, they (films) have a great economic impact on the area. it gives a lot of people good-paying jobs when these films come in. And, when the films are released and out to the world it makes Knoxville look really good on screen, too," McDaniel said.

McDaniel even shouted out a personal invitation for a big name Knoxville native.

"Quentin (Tarantino), yes, please. I know you're watching, please bring your project here. That would be amazing," McDaniel said.

