Gorgeous weather for a jam-packed weekend

The first really bitter cold air of the season is in the past. Now we’re all set for a pleasant seasonable weekend, and there’s a lot to cover!

Whether it’s a leisurely drive to see the fading fall colors, eagerly awaiting Garth Brooks, or checking out the early Christmas lights shows, know that the weather will cooperate. That means we’ll stay dry, but we will be cold at times.

Getting you set for high school football playoffs, the thicker clouds, cooler temperatures, and stray sprinkles are confined to the Cumberland Plateau.

Temperatures will quickly drop from the 40s to the 30s. That's nice weather for riding through the Christmas lights by Smokies Stadium in Kodak, but you'll want a coat or at least layers if you plan on being outside for long.

Top names are performing in Knoxville this Saturday. Before that, the farmers markets and downtown will be buzzing, and at least one new restaurant (Knox Mason) is opening. We start out near freezing, with some frost and fog Saturday. From there, we jump to the middle 40s at noon. It's a sunny day, with temps in the middle 50s by 3 o'clock.

By the time Garth Brooks takes the stage, however, we've already fallen to the lower 40s. You won't need rain gear, but you'll really want to bundle up. Lewis Black is also performing at the Bijou Saturday. Even with the Vols football team off this weekend, crowds will be enormous. Plan to dress for a long wait; traffic will be slow and lines for cabs will have you standing out in the cold for a while.

