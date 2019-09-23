Gospel music takes the stage in Pigeon Forge

The largest gathering of gospel music lovers is underway in Pigeon Forge. The National Quartet Convention is now in its 62nd year and continues to grow after moving to Pigeon Forge in 2014.

Sunday night was a bonus night for music lovers as The Hoppers, Greater Vision, Jim & Melissa Brady, Lynda Randle and the Mark Trammell Quartet all took to the stage.

This is the largest gathering of gospel music in the world and for the rest of the week Pigeon Forge is home to hundreds of singing group's. That means watch for traffic during performance times at the LeConte Center.

Nearly 40,000 people are attending the event.

"I mean it's just a time where all of gospel music can come together and conviegn at one event. That was JD Sumner's dream when he started it back in 1957 is to bring everyone together at one place and one time at one event and we're still true to that original vision," said Clarke Beasley with the National Quartet Convention.

The convention does have some select seats available. Events run from 10 in the morning until 11 at night.

