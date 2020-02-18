Ky. Gov. Beshear announces $500,000 grant for counties impacted by flloding

Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced a total of $500,000 in grant funding is available to qualifying Kentucky counties for flood debris cleanup.

The grants will be made available for the 12 counties that have received a state of emergency declaration from the governor. Those counties include; Bell, Clay, Harlan, Hickman, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Metcalfe, Perry and Whitley.

The counties will be eligible for up to $50,000 each to cover the cost of collecting, transporting and disposing of municipal solid waste from recent flooding.

Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency on Feb. 7 and deployed state resources throughout the hardest-hit areas.

"I am pleased to make this money available and stand with communities as they recover from recent flooding," Beshear said. "I encourage everyone doing cleanup to be sage and to help the environment to properly disposing of all debris."

Kentucky residents that were impacted by recent flooding are urged to be safe and environmentally conscious when cleaning and disposing materials. Officials said potential hazards include asbestos, mold and toxic chemicals.

The funding for the cleanup will come from the Kentucky Pride Fund through a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage disposed of at Kentucky municipal solid waste disposal facilities.

Grant application packages will be emailed to eligible counties. For more information contact Gary Logsdon at 502-782-6405 or Lisa Evans at 502-782-6355.

