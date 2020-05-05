Gov. Beshear says Kentucky has 'smartest' reopening plan

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he will not "be the fastest" governor to try to steer his state back to normal operations.

Last week, Beshear laid out a multi-phase plan to slowly allow for certain businesses and other entities to reopen, some starting at partial capacity.

“We’ve got to be the smartest, based on public health, based on a gradual phasing-in where we can protect our population,” the governor said. “Let’s not be first. Let’s be the smartest. Let’s be the best.”

During his daily briefing, Beshear showed several online news stories about Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas reporting increased COVID-19 cases following the easing of stay-at-home orders being lifted in those states.

Kentucky currently has 5,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.

