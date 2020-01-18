Gov. Bill Lee hopes to change law requiring observance of Confederate leaders

Governor Bill Lee said he hopes to discuss changing the law in the next session. / Source: (WVLT)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT/WMC) -- Governor Bill Lee said he didn't like signing a proclamation last week to observe "Nathan Bedford Forrest Day."

In a tweet on Monday, Gov. Lee said he hopes to work with state lawmakers to change the law, WMC reported.

Last week, Lee signed a proclamation to observe "Nathan Bedford Forrest Day," July 13. Forrest was a Confederate general and the first grand wizard of the Klu Klux Klan.

Lee said he was required by state law to sign the proclamation but didn't say whether he thought the law should be changed.

Tennessee Code Annotated 15-2-101 stated the governor must proclaim six days of special observance each year, including Robert E. Lee Day, Abraham Lincoln Day, Andrew Jackson Day, Confederate Decoration Day, Nathan Bedford Day and Veterans Day.

