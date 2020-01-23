Gov. Bill Lee announces new fetal heartbeat bill, abortion reform

Governor Bill Lee has proposed a new bill that would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, saying there is going to be comprehensive abortion reform in the state.

Lee made the announcement Thursday morning. Under this legislation, there would be provisions to ban physicians from performing abortions if it’s known the mother’s motivation is the sex, race or disability of the baby.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton released the following statement:

“The General Assembly has been committed to making Tennessee a very strong pro-life state over the last decade. Obviously, we are very supportive and appreciative of the Governor’s dedication to pro-life principles. We are looking forward to working with him and his team on this issue, as well as his legislative vision. I know members of the House and the chairmen are eager to review the proposed language and continue their strong support for life.”

In 2019, Lee said he supports banning abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Fetal heartbeat bills are at odds with the legal standard under the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling, which prohibits states from banning abortions before viability. But some national abortion opponents hope passing stricter prohibitions will lead to a Supreme Court review of Roe v. Wade.

