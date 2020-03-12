Gov. Bill Lee announces "emergency declaration" amid coronavirus outbreak

Governor Bill Lee announced an "emergency declaration" in Tennessee to amid coronavirus concerns.

During the Thursday morning press conference, Lee announced Executive Order 14 that will allow Tennessee to receive additional funds from FEMA and relax laws to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Lee said all Tennesseans should take this seriously, even if they aren't in one of the most at-risk groups. He advised at-risk groups to avoid crowds and urged everyone to stop all non-essential visits to nursing homes and hospitals.

"What we do today will impact tomorrow's efforts to fight the spread," Lee said. "That's why things change because we have a fluid health situation in our state."

There are currently 9 confirmed coronavirus cases in Tennessee.

Tennessee Department of Health officials said at least 500 COVID-19 tests are available in state labs and there's no concern about there not being enough tests.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.