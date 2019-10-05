Gov. Bill Lee orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen soldier

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee ordered flags to fly at half-staff over the State Capitol and all State office buildings.

Flags are ordered to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday in honor of a fallen soldier.

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jeremy Griffin, 40, of Greenbrier was killed in action on September 16, 2019, in Wardak Province, Afghanistan.

Griffin was killed by small arms fire while his unit was in combat operations in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

The soldier was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart for his service. He will also receive the Fallen Heroes medal from the State of Tennessee.

Griffin was a graduate of Northeast High School in Clarksville. He is survived by his wife, Amy, daughter Makayla and son Charles.

