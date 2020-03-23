Gov. Lee establishes COVID-19 coordination team

Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday that a COVID-19 Unified Command team has been established to coordinate department responses to coronavirus across the board.

“The COVID-19 pandemic challenges every aspect of traditional government response in a crisis,” said Gov. Lee. “I have appointed the Unified Command to effectively change the way we attack COVID-19 in Tennessee as we work to simultaneously address health, economic and supply crises.”

The team will be lead by Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. The team is expected to coordinate between the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.