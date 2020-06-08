Gov. Lee doesn't expect state funds for RNC if Tennessee lands it

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he doesn’t expect that state money would go toward holding the Republican National Convention in Nashville this summer, should GOP officials choose it as a replacement for Charlotte.

The Republican told reporters Friday there hasn’t been a request for state funding for the possible event and doesn’t expect there to be one.

“We want people to have jobs in this state, we want folks to be able to get off the unemployment rolls and back into their employment roles and part of that happens when you have economic engagement, and a convention like that would bring that to our state,” Lee said.

Florida, Nevada, Georgia, Texas, Louisiana and Arizona are also said to be under consideration.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, a Democrat, says his city likewise has no money for the possible event. He also cited COVID-19 restrictions.

“Would current health protocols allow an indoor gathering of that size? Of course they wouldn’t, or for hockey games, either,” Cooper said Thursday. “But we’re all looking forward to a day when we’re on the other side of this.”

President Donald Trump says the event won’t be in Charlotte because the state refused to guarantee it would occur without COVID-19 health restrictions.

