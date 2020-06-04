Gov. Lee: Parades, fairs can be held in most Tennessee counties

Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that the state was issuing new guidelines amid the pandemic.

According to newly released guidelines, most counties will be able to hold fairs, festivals, expos and parades with social distancing guidelines. The new guidelines do not include Knox County, as it is under its own reopening plan.

“Thanks to the continued hard work of Tennesseans and business owners operating responsibly, we’re able to further reopen our state’s economy,” said Gov. Lee. “These new guidelines provide useful information so that we can enjoy the events that connect us to our neighbors and communities, and allow businesses to operate in a way that protects the wellbeing of their customers and employees.”

The new guidelines also apply to close contact services, gyms and recreation activities and "focus on social distancing measures rather than strict capacity limits."

Under the new measures, venues hosting fairs, parades and other high-capacity events should "implement measures to encourage social distancing, reduce occupancy and crowd density, encourage the use of cloth face coverings and increase sanitization."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.