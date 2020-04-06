Gov. Lee announces $10M in grants for rural hospitals

Governor Bill Lee announced the State of Tennessee will issue $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants to support hospitals that are facing financial strain due to the ongoing response to COVID-19.

“Small and rural hospitals are critical to fighting COVID-19 and these grants will help complement federal aid dollars to ensure hospitals can continue delivering care through this crisis,” said Gov. Lee. “These organizations not only provide care for existing needs but are also a key part of our efforts to build and maintain bed capacity during the expected surge of COVID-19 cases.”

The funds will be capped at $500,000 per hospital and will be issued fro the state's FY20 COVID-19 response appropriation and distributed by the Department of Finance & Administration.

For participating hospitals, the grants will serve as a bridge over the coming weeks while elective procedures are suspended and new federal funds are still processing. Applications are now open. To access the application click here.

Due to the continually developing nature of the pandemic, the application will be held open for a month or until funds are expended.

