Gov. Lee announces creation of economic recovery team

By: Rebekah PewittPosted at 3:41 PM, Apr 16, 2020 and last updated 4:48 PM, Apr 16, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee announced the creation of his Economic Recovery Group. It is a joint effort between state departments, members of the legislature and leaders from the private sector to build guidance to safely reboot Tennessee’s economy.

“COVID-19 has not only created a public health crisis, it has hurt thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “As we work to safely open Tennessee’s economy, this group will provide guidance to industries across the state on the best ways to get Tennesseans back to work.”

The governor said, as of now, there are no concrete plans to reopen the state, but that the group would be working towards that.

"We're looking to the Economic Recovery Group to provide a strategy to a phased opening...We haven't made decisions yet on how we'll reopen specifically but certainly geography will factor in to that," said Gov. Lee.

Thursday, the White House announced a plan to reopen the U.S. economy. It would put a lot of the decision making power in the hands of state governors.

