Gov. Lee announces salons, barbers to open next Wednesday

Governor Bill Lee announced hair salons and barbershops in most of Tennessee will be allowed to open next week under guidance issued by the state's COVID-19 Unified Command.

That includes all counties except Knox, Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton and Sullivan. Lee said the health departments in these counties will develop their own strategies for reopening.

The announcement was made Wednesday during a teleconference with members of the Tennessee General Assembly, WTVF reported.

Gov. Lee said opening those businesses at the beginning of May was his original plan, even though his most recent order suggested they stay closed until the end of May.

Lee addressed public backlash in response to his previous order:

"There will be changes to the ways that we are operating and allowing businesses to open over the next 30 days -- and those will be made in accordance with how data shows we should be making those decisions," Lee told lawmakers.

Lee said he received calls even through the night about opening salons and barbershops.

The governor intended to make the announcement Thursday when the guidance will officially come out. Lee said the public concern over the issue prompted him to announce sooner.

