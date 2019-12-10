Gov. Lee appoints new judge to vacated Knox County seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Governor Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) announced Knox County Deputy District Attorney Kyle Hixson will fill Judge Bob McGhee's 6th District position.
McGhee announced his retirement in October.
"Kyle is a dedicated public servant with an extensive background in complex criminal litigation," said Lee. "We are proud to announce this appointment and appreciate his willingness to serve."
Hixson, a University of Tennessee College of Law graduate, has served two stints in the Office of the Knox County District Attorney General as a representative of the State of Tennessee in federal and state courts.