Gov. Lee appoints new judge to vacated Knox County seat

Governor Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) announced Knox County Deputy District Attorney Kyle Hixson will fill Judge Bob McGhee's 6th District position.

McGhee announced his retirement in October.

"Kyle is a dedicated public servant with an extensive background in complex criminal litigation," said Lee. "We are proud to announce this appointment and appreciate his willingness to serve."

Hixson, a University of Tennessee College of Law graduate, has served two stints in the Office of the Knox County District Attorney General as a representative of the State of Tennessee in federal and state courts.

