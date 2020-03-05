Gov. Lee asks President Trump to expedite disaster declaration in Tenn.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statement Thursday asking President Trump to expedite declaring a major disaster so federal recovery assistance can be made available to counties cleaning up as a result of the deadly tornado and severe weather in the state.

“Local and state emergency officials and responders, working alongside countless volunteers and non-profit organizations, have worked tirelessly to respond to the needs of their families, communities, and neighborhoods,” Gov. Lee said. “It now becomes necessary for our federal partners to make resources available to supplement our efforts and get Tennessee and those impacted on our way to recovery.”

Gov. Lee’s request specifically asks the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) to make its Public Assistance (PA) program available in five, impacted counties – Benton, Carroll, Davidson, Gibson, Putnam, and Wilson – to provide reimbursement assistance to the impacted counties for their costs related to debris removal and emergency protective measures during the tornado and severe weather response.

“As FEMA and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) continue joint damage assessments with local officials, we’ll ask that other counties and other categories PA assistance be added to the federal declaration,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “We will work to demonstrate federal assistance is necessary to lessen the financial burden on local resources for tornado response and recovery.”

