Gov. Lee asks communities to set up temporary childcare

Governor Bill Lee asked community institutions across the state to set up temporary childcare facilities to ensure children are being taken care of amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Lee announced his support for existing childcare facilities and encouraged others to join in. Gov. Lee asked churches, gyms, non-profits and similar community organizations to open up emergency childcare facilities.

Organizations interested in offering childcare services must submit a request with the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

Lee said TDHS has deployed $10 million in emergency grants to assist childcare facilities. The department is also assisting childcare facilities in the state get access to needed cleaning supplies. Facilities that are struggling to get access to supplies are encouraged to contact the Department of Human Services. You can reach out at 1-800-462-8261. Go here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

