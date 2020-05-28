Officers involved in death of George Floyd should be "brought to justice," Gov. Lee says

Protests have rocked the city of Minneapolis after the death of a black man occurred Tuesday, a situation Tennessee Governor Bill Lee addressed during a briefing Thursday afternoon.

The protests began on Wednesday, stretching into Thursday after George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, Floyd pleads that he cannot breathe and slowly stops talking and moving.

At a COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Governor Lee was asked about the death of Floyd. He replied that the situation was "horrific and heartbreaking."

"I do think the officers involved in that should be brought to justice for the loss of that life," he said. He added that he has spoken to black leaders and law enforcement leaders Thursday. "We all agree the situation there represents a disturbing trend across the country, and that we have to be committed to recognizing and calling out police brutality where it exists."

Lee added that he had "a great deal of respect" for law enforcement, adding that police brutality was "not law enforcement."

"Police brutality should not be accepted in this state," he continued.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said Thursday they were conducting “a robust criminal investigation” into Floyd's death and making the case a priority. The Associated Press reported that Floyd was arrested on Monday outside a convenience store on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed.

The officer who kneeled on Floyd and three others were fired. On Wednesday, the mayor called for him to be criminally charged.

