Gov. Lee expected to order all nonessential businesses to close

Governor Bill Lee is expected to announce a statewide order to close all nonessential businesses Monday.

WTVF reported he is expected to make the official announcement during his daily coronavirus update at 3 p.m. central time.

Tennessee has more than 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 29.

A list of essential businesses that will stay open include:

-Federal and state offices and services, including post offices and airports

-Essential local government functions, such as law enforcement, transport and businesses that provide government programs and services

-Food and beverage: grocery and beverage stores, farmers markets, food banks, catering, convenience stores selling food, agriculture, food processing, feed mills and other businesses supporting the food supply

-Health care, mental and behavioral health, and biomedical research and businesses that support the healthcare industry, including health information technology

-Sanitation and waste removal businesses and services

-Energy, water and sewage businesses and services

-Pharmacies and medical supply businesses, other businesses that directly support the drug and medical supply pipeline

-Vehicle fuel, support, service stations and businesses

-Banks, savings and loans, insurance companies and other businesses that directly support the financial sector

-Legal and judicial services

-Home and business repair, hardware supply

-Warehousing and storage

-Daycare and childcare business will remain open but will prioritize children of parents working in essential services

-Hotels and commercial lodges will remain open but will end entertainment or dining services in restaurants or group settings

-Housing and rental services may continue, but agents should practice social distancing, hold no open houses or gather in groups larger than 10

Non-Essential Businesses include:

-Personal appearance businesses (hair salons, eyelash salons, barbershop, tattoo shop, body piercing shop, day spas)

-Retail with no exclusive delivery or curbside pick-up

-Entertainment and recreation facilities (bowling alleys, trampoline parks)

-Indoor rock climbing

-Craft/Art Business

-Gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities

-Concert venues

-Theaters

-Movie theaters

-Shopping malls

-Golf courses

-Sporting event venues

-Skating rink

-Dance Schools

-Private Clubs (except for the provision of food for take-out)

