Gov. Lee expected to order all nonessential businesses to close

(WVLT/WTVF) -- Governor Bill Lee is expected to announce a statewide order to close all nonessential businesses Monday.
WTVF reported he is expected to make the official announcement during his daily coronavirus update at 3 p.m. central time.
Tennessee has more than 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 29.
A list of essential businesses that will stay open include:
-Federal and state offices and services, including post offices and airports
-Essential local government functions, such as law enforcement, transport and businesses that provide government programs and services
-Food and beverage: grocery and beverage stores, farmers markets, food banks, catering, convenience stores selling food, agriculture, food processing, feed mills and other businesses supporting the food supply
-Health care, mental and behavioral health, and biomedical research and businesses that support the healthcare industry, including health information technology
-Sanitation and waste removal businesses and services
-Energy, water and sewage businesses and services
-Pharmacies and medical supply businesses, other businesses that directly support the drug and medical supply pipeline
-Vehicle fuel, support, service stations and businesses
-Banks, savings and loans, insurance companies and other businesses that directly support the financial sector
-Legal and judicial services
-Home and business repair, hardware supply
-Warehousing and storage
-Daycare and childcare business will remain open but will prioritize children of parents working in essential services
-Hotels and commercial lodges will remain open but will end entertainment or dining services in restaurants or group settings
-Housing and rental services may continue, but agents should practice social distancing, hold no open houses or gather in groups larger than 10
Non-Essential Businesses include:
-Personal appearance businesses (hair salons, eyelash salons, barbershop, tattoo shop, body piercing shop, day spas)
-Retail with no exclusive delivery or curbside pick-up
-Entertainment and recreation facilities (bowling alleys, trampoline parks)
-Indoor rock climbing
-Craft/Art Business
-Gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities
-Concert venues
-Theaters
-Movie theaters
-Shopping malls
-Golf courses
-Sporting event venues
-Skating rink
-Dance Schools
-Private Clubs (except for the provision of food for take-out)
