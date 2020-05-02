Gov. Lee releases reopening guidelines for Tennessee churches

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued guidance for reopening churches and other houses of worship throughout Tennessee.

Lee recommended any churches delay any programs for kids or vulnerable populations, minimize personal contact, keep attendance at 50 percent and churchgoers wear masks.

Gov. Lee said the new guidelines are recommendations, not mandates.

"Tennessee's faith leaders have been incredibly innovative in finding alternative ways to worship that incorporate social distancing so they can continue to provide spiritual guidance, fellowship and service to their neighbors during these challenging times," Lee said. "As we look to reopen our economy in a safe fashion, the decision on in-person gatherings will be up to each individual faith community.

The governor is also asking everyone who plans to attend a house of worship to wear face coverings. Church members who are symptomatic or have a fever are encouraged to stay home, according to the state.

The governor's guidance included the following:

1. Evaluate how you can provide for your congregation spiritually and emotionally, while continuing to protect vulnerable populations and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

2. Wear face coverings. Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others. Consult the CDC guidelines and guidance from your local health officials to determine the risks of gathering in person. This should include thinking about the percentage of your community classified as

vulnerable, how conducive your facility is to allowing social distancing, the size of your community, and more.

3. A phased approach to resuming in-person gatherings is recommended. Vulnerable populations (everyone 65 years and older, people with disabilities, people with serious respiratory or

cardiovascular conditions, people who are immunocompromised, and others) and children’s activities/nursery programs should not gather in person until a later time. Consider solutions to minimize close personal contact that may be part of your services, such as handshakes or sharing food and drink.

4. As the phased approach begins, limit the size of attendance in your sanctuary and other confined spaces to create seating arrangements that provide at least 6-foot distancing between household units. It is recommended not to exceed 50% of maximum capacity of the room and should enable full compliance with CDC recommendations for social distancing and hygiene. Over time, as Tennessee continues to see the successful containment of COVID-19, it will be appropriate to gradually increase capacity.

5. Encourage members of your community to stay at home if they are symptomatic, have a fever, have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, or have traveled internationally or to a domestic hot spot in the past two weeks.

6. If you learn that a member of your congregation has tested positive for COVID-19, consult CDC guidelines and local health department recommendations to determine whether you should

immediately cease in-person gatherings, close for additional cleaning, or otherwise change your protocols.

7. Stay informed of updated safety protocols and recommendations as the COVID-19 situation in your community develops.

To read the full guidance click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

