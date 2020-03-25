Gov. Lee says Tennessee has "enforcement capacity"

Governor Lee told media on Wednesday that the state has "enforcement capacity" when it comes to making sure people follow policies related to COVID-19.

He added that if executive orders are disobeyed they will use enforcement where and when it is appropriate. Governor Lee, as well as local governments, have asked for stricter guidelines for non-essential businesses and for groups during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're very serious about it...this is about Tennesseans who will get sick and Tennesseans we will lose."

Lee said his office has had conversations about what enforcement would look like across the state.

Lee went on to say, "I hope we don't have to get into the enforcement business."

He said that Tennesseans are generally following guidelines "for the most part."

"Where there's a disregard for life, we will enforce," he added.

