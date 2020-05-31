Gov. Bill Lee says he wants 'live sports back'

Most sporting events have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Bill Lee said he believes America needs to bring sports back.

During an interview with Paul Finebaum, Lee said, "Sports is more than just something fun on the weekend, it's become so much a part of our everyday life and our culture and we miss it."

"It's a part of feeling normal, and it's part of the reason I want to get live sports back," Lee said.

On Saturday, Lee announced under new Tennessee Pledge guidelines, noncontact sports in Tennessee can resume with several safety precautions in place.

To read the full guidelines for noncontact sports click here.

