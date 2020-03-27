"I sent troopers to Gatlinburg:" Gov. Lee cracking down on community gatherings

Governor Bill Lee said, despite not having a state-wide "stay at home" order, he has sent troopers to some East Tennessee communities for "remote assessment."

One of those communities was Gatlinburg. On Friday, Lee said he had sent "troopers" to Gatlinburg to observe the area and assess the community's movement.

"I sent troopers to Gatlinburg yesterday just to walk the streets and just to give me a first-hand view of what's happening out there," he said.

When asked about a possible state-wide order, he said such decisions require "real discernment" and added that "nothing's off the table" because the situation could change.

"The most populous counties in our state our covered by stay-at-home orders," he said.

Sevier County leaders have asked business owners to close all non-essential businesses, but said that they can't legally require closures.

