Gov. Lee signs bill making Tennessee the 'Volunteer State'

Tennessee is officially the "Volunteer State."

Governor Bill Lee signed a bill Friday afternoon to make 'The Volunteer State' Tennessee's official nickname.

The resolution was approved by state lawmakers on Feb. 10 after it received unanimous approval from the House and the Senate the week before.

According to the Secretary of State, Tennessee first became known as "The Volunteer State" during the War of 1812 after sending 1,500 volunteer soldiers.

Gov. Lee took to Twitter to make the official announcement.

