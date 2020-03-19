Gov. Lee signs executive order, loosens restrictions on telehealth

Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday during a press conference that he has signed an executive order that seeks to loosen restrictions on telehealth to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

WTVF reported that the order will relieve regulations and burdens on health care professionals as well as free up departments to combat COVID-19.

The order will loosen restrictions and deregulate the following:

- Deregulate health care beds - There are restrictions to the use of some beds at health care facilities. This would loosen those restrictions, freeing them up for use in the COVID-19 outbreak.

- Deregulate health care professional's scope of practice - It allows more doctors to treat more patients.

- Loosens regulations of telehealth, expands use of telemedicine - More providers and health care professionals will be eligible to use tech and telehealth while treating patients. It will also loosen HIPAA restrictions so that doctors can use things like FaceTime to provide medical services. And urges insurance providers to cover more telemedicine services.

During the press conference, Lee told media that the state currently has approximately 15,000 unused, licensed hospital beds and 539 ventilators. The state added 570 ventilators.

