Gov. Lee signs new executive order

Governor Lee announced Tuesday he was signing a new executive order.

Lee said the order, which he signed today, is a "continuation of previous efforts" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Executive Order 36 would ensure social distancing efforts continue in the state.

The order "maintains extended deadlines" for things such as motor vehicle registration, handgun carry permits and and suspends certain inspection requirements in an effort to avoid person-to-person contact.

Lee added that the executive order maintains opportunities for people to work from home and helps make sure Tennesseans have access to healthcare with tele-healthcare during the pandemic.

"We've worked to minimize the regulatory burden" on residents as they work to reopen, while maintaining social distancing, Lee said.

