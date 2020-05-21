Gov. Lee signs new executive order, allows groups of 50

Governor Lee announced Thursday he was signing a new executive order that would expand the amount of people recommended in a group from 10 and under to 50 and under.

Lee made the announcement during a weekly media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee made the move as more and more businesses reopen, saying it would allow for for "consistency" as the state tries to stimulate the economy. Large attractions, such as museums, are set to open their doors Friday with restrictions and health guidelines.

