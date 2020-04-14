Two victims identified after Chattanooga tornado, Gov. Lee to survey damage

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he has plans to visit Chattanooga to survey the damage caused by an EF-3 tornado touchdown overnight Sunday.

(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The storms ripped through the area leaving at least ten people dead.

Seven people were killed in Murray County, Georgia, two others in Hamilton County, and one in Marion County.

One victim was identified as 29-year-old Rafael Jenkins. Officials said he died when a tree fell on his home on Wilcox Boulevard.

38-year-old Amber Reed was killed by floodwaters in Marion County. According to WDEF, Reed attempted to exit her vehicle after it stalled out in high water covering a bridge in Kimball.

50-100 residents who had nowhere to stay after the tornado destroyed their home gathered at the Hamilton County YMCA for shelter.

Crews working to restore power to the area say it could take up to 10 days to repair the damage that left thousands without electricity.

“We’ve added crews throughout the day, and we’ll have people working through the night to speed the effort,” EPB spokesperson J.Ed. Marston. “Unfortunately, the damage is so extensive it is necessary to reconstruct large portions of the electric system in the areas that were hardest hit. Some more people will have power restored today, some will have it back on in the next few days, and we’re hoping to have complete restoration in the next 7 to 10 days.”

