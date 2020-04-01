Gov. Lee urges Tennesseans to report domestic violence, child abuse

Governor Bill Lee held his daily COVID-19 briefing on April 1 with a sobering reminder of what he called "collateral damage" to the safer at home order.

Lee said, "Each of us are mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse...Be vigilant during this time of seclusion."

He urged citizens to report instances of child abuse or domestic violence and said the line is monitored and has not changed due to the pandemic.

For adult abuse, you can contact 1-888-277-8366 "if you believe the allegation of abuse/neglect/exploitation you are reporting requires action in less than 24 hours." You can file a report online here.

You can report child abuse at 877-237-0004 or online here.

