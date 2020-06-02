Gov. Lee's office discussing possibility of hosting GOP convention in Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee said his office has started discussing the possibility of hosting the Republican National Convention in Nashville.

Lee said his office and GOP officials are in the "early on stages" of the discussion. The governor added that hosting the convention in Nashville would be a good opportunity to build on economic recovery.

“Nashville is the best place in America to have a convention and we certainly would be interested in welcoming that to our city,” Lee said.

According to Lee, GOP officials will tour Nashville on Thursday.

The convention is scheduled for Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27.

