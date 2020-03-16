Tennesse Governor Bill Lee is urging schools to close as soon as possible.

To further manage the impact of COVID-19 in our communities, I urge our school districts to close as soon as practically possible through March 31, 2020. Read more about this decision here: https://t.co/de9FHXJfcs — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 16, 2020

Lee also said in the release that schools should close by Friday, March 20, and not reopen until March 31.

“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020 at the latest. Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31. Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts. We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need. Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”

The Tennesse Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on Governor Bill Lee’s announcement around school closures: “We thank Governor Lee for encouraging school districts to close through the end of the month in order to protect the health and wellbeing of Tennessee’s students, teachers, and entire communities across the state.

Schwinn said that the Department of Education team has been working overtime to communicate with districts and issue guidance to help them make plans and decisions to ensure a continuation of academic instruction as well as critical meal and other services for students during times of school closure.

The Department of Education will continually update guidance to school districts posted here.

